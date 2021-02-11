Lucknow, February 11: UP government launched the 'Savera' scheme to help the elderly citizen in the state. The scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 26, 2019. Under the scheme, any elderly person can register himself by calling on 112.

After registration, if an elderly needs help, the police of the station works on the spot to provide assistance. 7,33,770 elders have registered themselves in Savera from January 2020 to December 21, 2020, across the state. Yogi Adityanath Govt Launches 'Virasat' Scheme to End Land Disputes.

What is the objective of the Savera scheme:

There are many elders in Uttar Pradesh whose families live far away. In such a situation, the elderly feel unsafe when they are alone. Through this scheme, the government aims to solve the individual and collective problems of the elders at the initial level.

Who can avail Savera services:

The elderly living alone who have registered will be provided with immediate assistance. In case of any emergency situation, calling 112 will help.

Here's how to register:

One can register by dialling 112 number. Apart from this, registration can also be done through the UP Police website. Registration can also be done through UP COP mobile app and through locally organized camp.

After primary registration, the local Police Station or Beat Officer goes to the residence of the senior citizen and does the detailed registration, in which essential details like health, family, etc. (if provided by the senior citizen) are sought.​

