Allahabad, November 11: Allahabad University has announced result of the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2021 for two programmes on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam in Bachelor of Science (BSc) Biology and BSc Mathematics can login to the official website of the Allahabad University or the UGAT portal, aupravesh21.com and check the result and download the score card.

A notification on the official website reads “BSc (Bio) and BSc (Math) results have been declared. Login to download your scorecard.” AU entrance result 2021 can be downloaded from the official website of the university

How To Download AU UGAT Result 2021:

Go to the official website of the university, allduniv.ac.in.

Click on the result link

Enter the registration details

Download the UGAT result, scorecard

UGAT is held for admission to Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) in the Allahabad University and its constituent colleges, namely, Allahabad Degree College, Arya Kanya Girls Degree College, CMP Degree College, Iswar Saran Degree College, Jagat Taran Girls Degree College, Rajarshi Tandon Mahila Mahavidyalaya, S. S. Khanna Girls Degree College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji Degree College. This year, the exam was held in both online and offline mode.

