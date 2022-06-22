Amravati, June 22: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Wednesday announced the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2022 for the 1st and 2nd years. Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP inter results 2022 in a press conference.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh at bie.ap.gov.in.

A total of 241591 students passed in 1st-year exams, gaining 54% overall pass percentage. Girls outshine boys in AP 1st year results as they recorded a 65% pass percentage, while boys' pass percentage is 49%. Meanwhile, 61% of students have passed in 2nd year AP inter exams.

How To Check Results:

Visit the Official Website of the Andhra Pradesh Board at bie.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on Inter Results 2022 link

Select desired year

Enter roll number and other credentials

Result will appear on screen

Download the result for future reference

Alternate Websites to Check AP Inter Result 2022:

The AP Intermediate board exams were held from May 6 to May 25. A total of 445604 students appeared for AP 1st year exams and AP 2nd year had 423455 students.

