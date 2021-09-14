Hyderabad, September 14: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 result has been declared for the Agriculture stream. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture result on the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Over 80,000 students had appeared for the exam in the Agriculture stream this year. The AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture result will be available on the official website. Candidates can download the result using their registration number and hall ticket number.

Prior to the declaration of the results for the Agriculture stream, the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (AP SCHE) had announced AP EAMCET 2021 result for students of the Engineering stream. Here's the direct link to check the AP EAPCET Agriculture result 2021.

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) Result 2021; Here's How To Download Online

Candidates have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Agriculture stream result link Candidates need to enter the registration number and hall ticket number to access the result After entering all the credentials properly, now click on Submit. The AP EAPCET 2021 result for the Agriculture stream will be displayed on the screen. You can download the scorecard and keep it for future reference

The details of the AP EAPCET counselling process will be available on the result website soon. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for all the updates related to AP EAPCET 2021 results.

