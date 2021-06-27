Hyderabad, June 27: The registration process of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021 has begun. Earlier, the AP EAPCET was also known as AP EAMCET. Candidates can submit the application without late fees till July 25. With the late fees, application forms can be submitted till August 18. The exam will be conducted from August 19 to August 25. SITEEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online by at set-test.org; Know How to Download.

Students are advised to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) - sche.ap.gov.in - for any detail about the examination. The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada. Only students who appeared or passed the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream can appear for the AP EAPCET 2021 examination. ICAI CA July 2021 Exam Update: Admit Cards Released Online at icai.org Amid Calls for Postponement of Examination.

The exam will be conducted in an online mode, and there are 348 participating colleges. The registration fee fro general category students, the application fees is Rs 600 For general category students appearing for either the Engineering or the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam, the exam fee is Rs 550 for Backward Class category students and Rs 500 for SC/ST category students.

The exam fees will be doubled for students appearing for both the exams. Shortlisted students will be called for counselling. The exam is conducted for admissions into BE, BTech, BVSc, BSc and AH, BPharmacy, PharmD and BFSc courses.

