Hyderabad, July 23: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Friday announced the AP Inter Results 2021 for second-year students. Candidates can check the AP Inter 2nd year result 2021 on the official website of the board - bie.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh released the results at 4 pm. West Bengal HS Class 12 Results 2021 Declared by WBCHSE; Students Can Check Uchha Madhyamik Result on Official Website wbresults.nic.in.

This year the class 12 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were calculated on the basis of the performance in classes 10 and 11. The marks of class 10 in Social Science, Science, and Math was given 30 percent weightage while the remaining 70% was based on the marks of class 11, reported the Hindustan Times. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of the board - bie.ap.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP Inter 2nd year result 2021.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scores and take a printout for future reference.

Other websites where results can be checked are - examsresults.ap.nic.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in. Notable, the first-year inter students also have been promoted to the second year without exams due to the pandemic. Students not satisfied with the result can appear in the offline examination once the conditions are conducive to conduct papers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).