Mumbai, April 22: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the AP SSC Result 2024 today, April 22. The board declared SSC or Class 10 board exam results at around 11 am. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 or SSC board examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Students can also check their AP SSC board examination results at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh announced the result during today's press conference. Officials also shared details of pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other Class 10 exam-related information. JAC 10th Result 2024 Declared: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Out at jacresults.com, Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

Steps to Check AP SSC Result 2024:

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link.

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your AP SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result thoroughly.

Take a printout for future reference.

The AP Class 10 or SSC result recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.6 percent. The girls outperformed the boys in the AP SSC board exam results. The girls scored 89.17 percent, while the boys recorded 84.32 percent pass percentage. The BSEAP Class 10 exams were conducted from March 18 to March 30. Haryana Board Result 2024 Date: HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Likely To Be Released by May 15 at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

BSEAP officials said that 2,803 schools achieved 100 percent result. On the other hand, 17 schools marked zero results, which means all students in those schools failed to clear the Class 10th examination.

