Rohit, a determined youth from Jamshedpur, balanced hardship and ambition to crack NEET-UG 2025 with 549 marks (AIR 12484). The son of a vegetable vendor, he supported his family by selling mobile accessories with his brother at Sakchi market. After scoring 485 in his first attempt, he joined the Yakeen 2.0 batch at PhysicsWallah, crediting Alakh Pandey for inspiring him to dream big. Studying 14 hours daily, he quit his medical store job to fully focus on his goal. Rohit’s elder brother, his mentor, introduced him to NEET. Working by day and studying by night, he topped his boards, turning early struggles during COVID-19 into motivation to pursue medicine. NEET UG Result 2025 Declared: NTA NEET Results Out at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

From Mobile Stall to NEET Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physics Wallah (PW) (@physicswallah)

Jamshedpur Vegetable Seller’s Son Cracks NEET-UG 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physics Wallah (PW) (@physicswallah)

