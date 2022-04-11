The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for various posts of office assistant and data entry operator on contract basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BECIL — becil.com. The last date to submit applications is April 25. Candidates can apply for a total of 200 vacant posts of office assistant and 178 posts of data entry operator.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 378 vacancies, of which 200 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant and 178 vacancies are for the post of Data Entry Operator.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for General and OBC category, and women candidates. For SC/ST and EWS/PH the application fee is ₹450. Check details on the notification given below.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How To Apply

Visit to the BECIL website at www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers’ section

Click on ‘Registration Form (Online)

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form

Take pinout of the application form for future reference

The selection for the post of office assistant will be on the basis of a written test and a computer knowledge test. The written test will consist of objective and descriptive questions and will cover subjects like general awareness (current affairs), English grammar and writing.

The computer knowledge test will test candidates' working knowledge of MS Office computer programs namely MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint. In addition, for both the posts, candidates are required to qualify a typing test of 35 wpm (words per minute) in English and 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. The final selection will be on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

On successful selection for the post of office assistant, candidates will be given salaries as per the minimum wages rates of the Delhi government for graduates. Whereas, candidates selected for the post of data entry operator will be given salaries as per minimum wages rates of the Delhi government for class 12 and graduates.

