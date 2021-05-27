Patna, May 27: The Bihar CET B.Ed 2021 has been postponed by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bihar CET B.Ed 2021 was scheduled to be held on May 30, while the admit card was expected to be released on May 25. The application of the exam has also been extended. JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Exam Postponed Amid COVID-19 Crisis, To Be Held on October 24, 2021.

The registration for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 was closed on May 7. However, candidates can now apply online for the exam till June 5 without any late fee. Eligible aspirants can apply through the official website of Lalit Narayan Mithila University at www.bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Meanwhile, candidates can apply online between June 6 to June 8 with a late fee. UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Revised date for editing in the online application form and the last date of payment of fee is June 9 and 10. The Bihar CET B.Ed 2021 will now be conducted on July 11, and the admit cards will be released from July 1. The application fee of the exam for the unreserved category is Rs 1,000. For women, BC and EWS category, the application fee is Rs 750, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 500.

