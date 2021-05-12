Lucknow, May 12: The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination 2021 was postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) indefinitely amid the COVID-19 surge. The UPPSC PCS exam 2021 was scheduled to take place on June 13. The new date of the exam will be declared soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam. KCET 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka; Examination to Be Conducted From August 28-30.

The examination process commenced on February 5. The entire registration procedure concluded on March 5, 2021. The fees were accepted online till March 2. “As of now, the preliminary exams of PCS and ACF/RFO along with that of lecturers in government colleges have been postponed because of the pandemic and fresh dates would be announced when the situation becomes normal”, reported The Times of India quoting UPPSC secretary, Jagdish as saying. UGC NET 2021 May Exam Postponed in View of COVID-19 Situation, Says Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The development came at a time when the administration had already started preparations for conducting the PCS 2021 exam. Last month, the commission had also written a letter to district magistrates of the cities where the examination centres would be made to conduct the preliminary UPPSC PCS exam 2021 and ACF/RFO for making arrangements. The exam was to be conducted at 23 centres across the states.

