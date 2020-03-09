Bihar 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Result Date: BSEB Class 12 Answer Key Released Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Matric and Inter Results Expected Soon

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has recently released the answer key for the class 12 intermediate board exams 2020. All those who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board exam 2020 can now check and evaluate their performance by downloading the Answer Key through the official websites; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online. Now that the BSEB 12th answer key is released, the results are expected to be out soon. The Bihar 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Result Date cannot be confirmed at the moment, but officials have reported that it will not delay the procedure, for the better flexibility of the students. AP SSC Board Exams 2020 Postponed in View of Local Body Elections, Check Revised Class 10 Examination Dates Here.

The BSEB board chairman, Anand Kishore reported to The Indian Express that the results are likely to be declared by March-end, while class 10 Matric exam will be announced in April. The Bihar 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Results once declared will be made available at the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, biharboard.ac.in. The board has reportedly given an ultimatum to the evaluators to finish checking the answer sheets by March 9, 2020, i.e. today. Students are advised to keep a tab with the BSEB sites to stay updated with the latest notification.

To pass the BSEB board exam, a candidate will have to score at least 30 percent of total marks in theory paper and 40 percent in practical, in each subject. A student who fails in one subject only by not more than 8 percent or in two subjects by not more than 4 percent in each, he or she will be given the marks, short of to qualify the board examination.