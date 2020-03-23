CBSE Launches New Helpline Numbers on COVID-19 Safeguards for Students

Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

New Delhi, March 23: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released new tele helpline numbers on Coronavirus safeguards for students on Monday. The communication is available on helpline numbers 9899991274, 8826635511, 9717675196, 9999814589 from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Similarly, helpline numbers 9811892424, 9899032914, 9599678947, 7678455217, 7210526621 will be operational from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily, initially till March 31. CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"This helpline is meant primarily for students to make them aware on how to protect themselves and others by following guidelines, how to get on with studies at home and how to plan their days effectively," the CBSE press release said.

CBSE Launches Helpline Numbers:

The notification further informed that CBSE Psychological helpline number 1800-11-8004 will continue to provide assistance via IVRS. In view of coronavirus Pandemic, the board has postponed all exams till March 31.

Earlier, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the dedicate COVID-19 tele-counselling service will counsel students on first aid to stop coronavirus spread. The tele-counselling will be operated by trained counsellors who will also assist students to engage in productive activities at home.