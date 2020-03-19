Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Revised Dates to Be Notified Soon

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) 2020 entrance examinations 2020. Bihar D.El.Ed 2020 examination was scheduled on March 28, 2020. Over 1.81 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The board said that the new dates will be released soon. ICSE 2020 Board Exams Schedule Unchanged, Says Chairman Gerry Arathoon; CBSE, JEE Mains and Other Exams Cancelled Till March 31.

The exams are postponed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus since exam centres would have witnessed a heavy crowd. "Thus, keeping the health and safety of people in mind, we are postponing the exam. The revised date will be notified soon,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor told Hindustan Times. CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020, JEE Mains And All University Exams Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Rescheduled After March 31.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2020 Examination is conducted every year for admissions to D.El.Ed courses offered by several institutions in the state. Candidates who clear the exam will be shortlisted for admissions offered by various governments and private colleges in the state.