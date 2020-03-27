Board Exams 2020: Here Is the List of Board Examinations That Have Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Novel coronavirus has created panic across the globe. The COVID-19 which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, has so far infected more than 500,000 people worldwide. India reported 761 cases and 20 deaths as of latest updates. The government in a bid to contain the spread has ordered a nationwide lockdown. The coronavirus outbreak has affected regular lives. Many ongoing board exams 2020 and recruitment examinations have been postponed concerning students’ health during the pandemic. CBSE, ICSE and many state board examinations are suspended until March 31, and the fresh dates are yet to be announced. Below is the list of board exams 2020 that have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

ICSE and ISC Board Exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed both class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020. The examinations which were scheduled to be conducted between March 19 and March 31, 2020, will now be held in new dates, which is yet to be confirmed.

CBSE Board Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well postponed its ongoing exam until March 31, 2020. It was one of the first education board to take the immediate call during nationwide concern. In its notice, CBSE also noted that the board would reassess the situation and communicate fresh exam dates soon. CBSE also suspended the ongoing evaluation process, which may further delay the result declaration.

AP Board Exam

The Andhra Pradesh Board had successfully conducted the class 12 examinations as per the scheduled date sheet. The Intermediate board exam 2020 ended on March 23. But the class 10 board exams that were scheduled to be held from March 31, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online.

WB Board Exam

The coronavirus outbreak also postponed the West Bengal Board 12th examinations till April 15, 2020. The Madhyamik exams, however, were conducted as per the schedule.

Telangana Board Exam

The Telangana board exams 2020 have been postponed until May 31, 2020. The state has reported 45 cases of coronavirus so far. The suspension for board examinations in Telangana may extend.

Maharashtra Board Exam

The Maharashtra board exam 2020 has been postponed as well in view of the COVID-19. For class 10 students, only Geography exam was left. The new board exam dates are expected to be announced after March 31, 2020.

BSEH Haryana Board Exam

The board of school education Haryana (BSEH) in a notification stated that class 10 and 12 exams remaining exams 2020 which were scheduled from March 19 to 31 had been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Besides, the Haryana government also cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31.

Tamil Nadu Board Exam

The Tamil Nadu board has also postponed the class 10 exams due to coronavirus outbreak. As per the schedule, the TN board exams 2020 were to start from March 27 and end on April 13. But now, they will hold only after April 14. The new dates are yet to be announced.

As the situation around coronavirus is still developing, the boards have refrained from giving any exact date for the reschedule. After studying the latest developments around COVID-19, the education boards are expected to announce the fresh exam dates on its respected websites.