ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, CISCE to Reschedule Examinations After March 31

File image of school children | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 19: Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board has postponed class 10 and 12 examinations. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chairman Gerry Arathoon said the exams have been postponed till March 31 in view of COVID-19 Pandemic. CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020, JEE Mains And All University Exams Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, to be Rescheduled After March 31.

"In view of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the Council, in the interest of the health and well-being of the students and the teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period 19th March 2020 to 31st March 2020," the official notification said.

"The ICSE 2020 Examination was scheduled to end on 30th March 2020 and the ISC 2020 Examination was scheduled to end on 31st March 2020. The revised dates for the conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in due course of time. The Heads of Schools are required to ensure that all concerned candidates, teachers and parents are informed immediately," it added.

On Wednesday, Arathoon had said that the ICSE exams schedule will be unchanged after the CBSE announced it has postponed exams till March 31. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday.