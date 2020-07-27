Bhubaneswar, July 27: Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the results of High School Certificate (HSC) and other examinations on July 29, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Monday.

The results of State Open School Certificate and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exams will also be out on Wednesday.

The Minister said the result declaration was delayed since the evaluation process was affected by the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results To Be Out Soon, Here's How to Check Marks Online at mahresult.nic.in.

The results will be published on the two websites of BSE and also conveyed through SMSes. The websites are bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, said board Secretary Ramashis Hazra.

A total of 5.6 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 exam held in February-March this year.

The Minister said that the results of Plus 2 examinations will be out by the third week of August.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the results of Science and Commerce streams by the third week of August, and results of Arts stream by August- end, said Dash.

