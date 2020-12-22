New Delhi, December 22: Board exams for the academic year ending in 2021, including the Class 10th and 12th CBSE exams, will not be held in January or February, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday. The examinations could be held later this year, he said, while citing the COVID-19 situation as the reason behind the delay.

Pokhriyal issued the major update on Board examinations while interacting with teachers virtually through his social media handle. The Minister had, earlier this month, reiterated that the government will announce the exam schedule in advance to provide adequate time to the students to mentally prepare themselves. CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is 'Fake': Official Notice.

Pokhriyal, while confirming today that the exams would not be held in January to February, indicated that they would be held later. His remarks coincides with the claim of experts that the coronavirus crisis may subside before the first half of next year, as the roll-out of vaccine is expected by early 2021.

Scores of CBSE students across the nation are left in the lurch due to the pandemic. This marks the second consecutive year when the examination schedule has been derailed due to the health crisis.

Pokhriyal, during his interaction with the teachers, said most states have conformed to the decision to reduce 33 percent of the CBSE syllabus this year. "There will also be 33 per cent internal choice in the exam. Thirty per cent of the total syllabus has been scrapped," he said.

