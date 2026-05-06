JAC Class 12th Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon; Know Steps To Check Scorecards at jacresults.com and DigiLocker

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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Class 12th Intermediate results for the 2026 academic session by next week. Speculation regarding the release date intensified following a recent notice from DigiLocker indicating that scorecards would be available "soon". Once finalised, students from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can access their results on the council’s official website, jacresults.com.

Approximately 3.75 lakh students appeared for the board examinations, which were held from February 3 to February 23. Following the conclusion of practical exams on March 7, the council has completed the assessment process and is reportedly in the final stages of data processing. GSEB SSC Result 2026 Declared: Gujarat Board 10th Result Out at gseb.org; 83.86% Students Pass, Steps To Download Scorecard.

Past Trends and JAC Class 12 Result Patterns

Historical data from the JAC shows a lack of a fixed schedule for result declarations, often leading to varied timelines each year. In 2025, the council adopted a split release, announcing Science and Commerce results on May 31, followed by the Arts stream on June 5. Conversely, in 2024, all streams were released simultaneously on April 30. This inconsistency in timing - ranging from late April to early July in previous years - has left students and parents monitoring official updates closely as the "next week" window approaches.

How To Access JAC Class 12 Scorecards via the Official Website

Students can download their provisional marksheets by following these steps on the JAC portal:

Visit the official results website: jacresults.com.

Click on the link titled "JAC Class 12 Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials, including the Roll Number and Roll Code.

Submit the details to view the digital marksheet.

Download and print the document for future academic references.

Digital Access via DigiLocker

In addition to the official website, the council has partnered with DigiLocker to provide digital versions of the marksheets. To access results through this platform:

Log in to the DigiLocker app or website using a registered mobile number or Aadaar number.

Navigate to the "Education" section and select Jharkhand Academic Council.

Select "Class 12 Marksheet 2026" and enter the necessary roll details.

Once the document is fetched, it can be saved to the "Issued Documents" folder for permanent digital access. CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at cbse.gov.in; Exam Begins May 15.

Next Steps for Students

While the digital marksheet is sufficient for immediate information and some preliminary admissions, students must collect their original, hard-copy certificates from their respective schools at a later date. The council is expected to release a detailed notification regarding the pass percentage, stream-wise toppers, and the schedule for scrutiny (re-evaluation) shortly after the results are made live.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).