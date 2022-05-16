Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited applications for 261 vacancies of Senior Ship Draftsman, Junior Technical Assistant and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 261 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the detailed vacancy details on the notification. SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Application For Head Constable Post Begins on May 17 at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age limit for the positions is 35 years as of 06 June 2022, which means candidates must have been born on or after 06 June 1987.

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹400 as application fee using the Online payment methods (Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking/Wallets/UPI etc.

Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from paying the application fee. UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Assistant Engineer, Camp Assistant Posts At upenergy.in; Check Details Here

Cochin Shipyard Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CSL at cochinshipyard.in

On the homepage, click on the career link and then on CSL, Kochi

Registrar and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take print out

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2022 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).