The JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division Result 2021 has been released. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Jammu Division Class 10 result for winter zone on the official website – jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2021 have been announced online via the official website – jkbose.nic.in. The digital scorecard released by JKBOSE Board will contain personal details and academic details including the performance of students in the examination. The JKBOSE 10th Result Scorecard will include their personal details as well as the marks secured by the student in each subject along with the result status. While checking their JKBOSE Class 10 Results, students are advised to verify all the details. In case of any errors or discrepancies, the same needs to be highlighted to the board at the earliest. Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here

Students who had appeared for the JKBOSE exam 2021 can check the result online using their roll number. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here

JKBOSE Jammu Division 10th Result 2021: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division' link.

Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.

JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

JKBOSE earlier announced the Kashmir Division results of class 10 on February 16, and Class 12 on February 8. In the 12th Science stream result, Mohammed Saheem Mir bagged the top position with 496 marks (99.2%), followed by Sanya Rasool Malik (98.4%) and Simriti Sharma who secured second position with 98.4 per cent. Five students bagged the third position with 98.2 per cent.

For details on JKBOSE 10th, 12th exam results, please visit the website- jkbose.nic.in .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).