Mumbai, January 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test exam today, January 20. Candidates who will be appearing for the CMAT 2025 examination, can check and download the hall tickets from the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT. Candidates are advised to use their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

The CMAT 2025 examination will held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on Saturday, January 25 in two shifts. The fist shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Once released, the CMAT exam hall ticket will contain details such as paper time, reporting time, exam centre address and other instructions. TG CETs Date Sheet 2025: TGCHE Releases Exam Schedule for Telangana Common Entrance Test at tgche.ac.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

Steps To Download CMAT 2025 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT

Step 2: Click on the CMAT 2025 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your CMAT 2025 application number and date of birth

Step 4: Your CMAT 2025 exam admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the hall ticket thoroughly

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the NTA released the CMAT 2025 exam city slip, which shows the test city where their exam will be held. On the day of the examination, candidates have to bring the CMAT 2025 admit card to the exam venue. In case candidates face any difficulty downloading or checking the CMAT 2025 admit card or if there is any error on the document, they can report the issue to NTA at 011-40759000 or by e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in.

