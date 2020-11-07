New Delhi, November 7: The Delhi University (DU) is likely to release the fifth cut-off list 2020 on Saturday for admission into undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2020-21. According to a report published in NDTV, the fifth cut-off list will be released individually by the colleges.

Separate combined DU UG cut-off will be published on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in. The lost will be for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes. The category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks will be mentioned in the list. DU 3rd Cut Off List 2020 Released: Delhi University Announces Third List for Its Ongoing Admission Process

According to the reports, the university will allow the candidates who have taken admission against previous cut-off lists to withdraw their earlier admission and take new admission against the fifth cut-off list from November 9. Students need to withdraw their earlier admission against previous cut-off lists if they want to select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

The admission process started on October 12. The second, third and the fourth cut-off list was released on October 17, 24 and November 2. Students are required to apply online for admission to the university.

