Fresh Dates for JEE and NEET to Be Announced on May 5: HRD Ministry

Representational Image (Photo Credits: pixabay)

New Delhi, May 3: In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said. JEE Main 2020, NEET and Other Entrance Exams Latest Updates Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s All You Should Know About These Examinations.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.