JEE Main 2020, NEET and Other Entrance Exams Latest Updates Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s All You Should Know About These Examinations

The outbreak of coronavirus has gripped nations across the world. India has registered above 600 COVID-19 cases as the country enters the second day of the 21-day lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 24, 2020) announced the nationwide lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Students who are preparing for the entrance examinations are now under stress if their exams would be cancelled or postponed in the view of lockdown. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and the new dates is expected to be announced soon. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020. With the current situation, there remains an uncertainty if the entrance exams will be held as per scheduled time. Below in this article, find out the latest updates on JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 and other entrance exams. UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 Interviews Scheduled From March 23 to April 3 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

JEE Main and NEET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Exams which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 3, 2020. NTA is expected to announce the new exam dates on March 31. Again, NEET is scheduled to be conducted on May 3. As of now, no changes on the exam date has been decided. However, the NEET Admit Card which was supposed to be released tomorrow, March 27 will not be issued now. NTA official reported that the new date for downloading the NEET 2020 admit card will be issued later following a review on April 14, 2020.

NCHM JEE

The National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE admission test is scheduled to be held on April 25, and the admit cards will be released on April 1, 2020. As off now there are no revisions or changes on the timetable.

ICAR and JNU Entrance Tests

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) exams are scheduled to be held in May and April, respectively. The application process for both the entrance exams will end on March 31, 2020. As of now, the schedule remains the same. But HRD Ministry earlier this week reported that after considering the situation of the country they would decide if the exams are needed to be postponed.

Candidates are requested not to panic and stay at home. All the examination notification will be updated on the respective websites to notify the students.