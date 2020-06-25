The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the class 12 board exam result 2020 tomorrow, June 26. According to the Goa board, the 12th result 2020 will be announced at 5:00 pm, and students will be able to check their scores online at the official website; gbshse.gov.in. According to the media reports, about 4,523 students appeared in arts stream, in commerce 5,593 students took the exam and 5,114 students appeared from science and 2,920 in vocational. Once declared, the students will get their GBSHSE HSSC mark sheets from the affiliated schools from July 7, 2020. In this article know where and how you can check the Goa Board 12th result 2020 for arts, science and commerce streams online. IIT-Bombay Scraps Face-to-Face lectures Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Goes Complete Online for Next Semester.

Where to Check Goa 12th Result 2020?

The Goa HSSC result 2020 will be released at the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.gov.in. Along with the official website, GBSHSE will also release the scores on third-party sites such as examresults.net. “The result sheets will be mailed to schools concerned on June 29, 2020. The marksheets will be available in schools from July 7, 2020,” the Goa board stated on its site. Assam HS Result 2020 Declared: Pubali Deka is AHSEC Class 12 Arts Topper, Check Pass Percentage, Merit List, Toppers Names and Overall Statistics Here.

How to Check Goa 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Goa board; gbshse.gov.in .

. On the website, click on the Goa Board HSSC results 2020 link.

You will be guided to a new web page.

Submit your Goa Board class 12 exam roll numbers and other required credentials.

Your GBSHSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Goa board exams 2020 were earlier postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The pending HSSC exams were conducted from May 20 to May 22, 2020. Again, a total of 19,680 students appeared in the SSS exams which were conducted from May 21.

