Mumbai, July 4: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB released the Supplementary exams hall tickets for Class 10 and 12 examinations. The Gujarat Board has released admit cards for GSEB Supplementary Exam for SSC and HSC students. The Gujarat Class 10 and 12 Supplementary exams are scheduled to take place this month, July 2023.

Schools can visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org to check and download the admit cards for their students. It must be noted that the school will require login credentials such as school index number and mobile number or email address to download the GSEB SSC or HSC July Supplementary exam hall tickets. UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Scrutiny Examination Results Likely To Be Declared on This Date at upmsp.edu.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Download GSEB SSC or HSC July Exam Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the "July 2023 SSC or HSC exam hall ticket download" link

Next, enter using the school index number and mobile number

Click on submit

Now, download the hall tickets

Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the GSEB HSC General Supplementary exam hall ticket 2023. After the hall tickets are downloaded, the schools can then distribute them among the students. "Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools," the notification on the GSEB website read. Here's the direct link to download the GSEB SSC Supplementary exam hall ticket 2023.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 11th results anytime soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in to check and download their exam results.

