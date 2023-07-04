Mumbai, July 4: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release UP Board Result 2023 for scrutiny examination soon. As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh Board could declare the UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results on July 6. Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10, and 12 scrutiny examination can visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in to check their results.

The official notification regarding the UP Board Result 2023 was shared by Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UP BOARD) on his Twitter handle. "The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023." the tweet read. UPPSC Drops 100 Subject Experts From Panel for Underperformance.

Steps To Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Scrutiny Results:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPMSP Class 10, 12 scrutiny results" link

Next, enter using login details and click on submit.

Your UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

As per the notice, the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scrutiny exam results will be declared for about 24,557 candidates. The highest number of candidates are said to be from Prayagraj (8579), followed by Varanasi (5418), Meerut (5294), Gorakhpur(2779) and Bareilly (2487). ICAI CA Final, Inter May 2023 Result: Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination Results Likely To Be Declared on This Date at icai.nic.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or )GSEB) has released hall tickets for the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 Supplementary exams. The GSEB SSC and HSC Supplementary exams are scheduled to take place in July 2023.

