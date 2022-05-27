Mumbai, May 27: The Haryana Board of School Education is expected to announce the Haryana Board 10th, and 12th Result 2022 soon. Once declared, the Class 10, and 12 results will be available on the official website of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Although the results are expected o be announced in due course of time, there has been no official confirmation from the Board as yet. This year, the Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 31 to April 20, while the 12 board examinations were held from March 22 to April 13. MPBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education To Release Class 12 Result on May 26; Check Details Here.

It must be noted that a total of 3.68 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board exams in 2022. On the other hand, 2.61 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination.

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Steps to check BSEH results

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Check your result displayed on the screen

Download a copy for future reference

The Haryana Boards Class 10th and 12th exams were conducted in around 1700 exam centers across the state.

