Shimla, August 17: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday stayed the University Grants Commission (UGC) examination until the orders of the Supreme Court of India is pronounced in the matter. The top court will next hear the petition against the UGC final exams mandatory on Tuesday, August 18. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: UGC Granted Permission to Conduct Examinations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

Students have been opposing University Grants Commission's decision to make exams mandatory for the final year candidates even as the novel coronavirus cases continue to surge in India. UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: No Decision by SC Yet, Students Will Have to Wait for a Few More Days As Next Hearing on Final Year Exams Gets Scheduled for August 18.

ANI Tweet:

On August 13, UGC in its reply to affidavits filed by the Maharashtra and Delhi governments said that cancelling the final year exams is not in interest of students and this would "irreparably" damage the future of students.

The Maharashtra and Delhi governments have filed an affidavit in the top court that they will not conduct final year exams due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is appearing for a law student in this matter, told the apex court that conducting exams is a matter of life and health. He further said that states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Odisha have decided not to conduct exams.

