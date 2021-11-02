Rajasthan, November 2: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) announced REET 2021 result on Tuesday, November 2. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers ( REET ) conducted on September 26, 2021.

REET was held to recruit Level 1 for classes 1-5 and Level 2 for classes 6-8 teachers in up to 4,019 centres across the state. The candidates who have cleared the exams will now be eligible for applying for the teaching roles at any schools across the state of Rajasthan. NEET 2021 and Other Common Entrance Examinations Not to Be Suspended, Says Govt.

REET 2021: How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website www.reetbser21.com

Step 2: Click on the REET result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter the login details and credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view the result

To qualify to the REET 2021 merit lists, candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent marks. For more details and notification, visit the official website.

