Bhubaneswar, December 7: The Odisha government on Monday announced it will not conduct examinations for students of under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) courses in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a notification, the high education department said all students are unable to get benefits of online teaching, hence, the examination cannot be held. Conduct of exams will be considered after the physical mode of teaching resumes, it added. Odisha Unlikely to Experience COVID-19 Second Wave : Technical Advisor.

"Due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get benefits of online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination basing only on online teaching," read the notification.

"Conduct of examination should be considered only after resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of the syllabus by physical mode of teaching," the department added. Schools Reopening in Odisha Put on Hold by State Govt Fearing COVID-19 Second Wave.

Odisha Not to UG, PG Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic:

Odisha govt says,'It's not desirable to hold examinations for UG & PG students based on online teaching as most of the students are unable to get benefits of online teaching'; 'conduct of exam should be considered only after completion of syllabus by physical mode of teaching'. pic.twitter.com/NxXzDTiUmo — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Coronavirus Cases in Odisha:

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,21,564 on Monday as 368 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seven fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,778, he said. Presently, there are 3,893 active cases in the state, while 3,15,840 people have recovered so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).