New Delhi, January 18: The results of the CS Foundation examination 2020 was declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can check the ICSI CS results 2020 on the official website - icsi.edu. The result was declared at 11 am.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will also be available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu, according to the official notification. The exam was conducted on December 26 and December 27, 2021. ICSI CSEET 2020 Result Declared: Check CS Executive Entrance Test Result Online at icsi.edu, Here’s the Direct Link to Download Marks Statement Online.

Follow Below Mentioned Steps to Check Result:

Login to the ICSI website- icsi.edu

Use your credentials to log in.

Click on the result link.

Submit and download the result which will be made available in PDF format.

As an entry-level exam for Company Secretaries, ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all the candidates who have earlier registered for the CS Foundation programme are eligible to appear for the CSEET exam.

