The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the result of its executive courses entrance exam—CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, September 17. As the result is out, students can now check their ICSI CSEET 2020 result at the official website, icsi.edu. On September 16, 2020, ICSI confirmed its result time and date through an official notification. ICSI announced the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute’s website. Formal e-Result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test is also uploaded on the site which can be used by candidates for their reference use and records. It is important to note here that no physical copy of ICSI CSEET 2020 result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.

CSEET 2020 exam was conducted in an online proctor mode on August 29 and August 31. The viva-voice exam was not conducted. This is why, part four of the exam contained questions on current affairs, presentation and communication skills. Candidates had to answer 140 questions for 200 marks. The ICSI CSEET result 2020 can be checked online, by clicking HERE, or following the below-mentioned steps.

How to Check the ICSI CSEET 2020 Result?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CSEET results 2020”

Enter your credentials and login.

The ICSI CSEET result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Those who could appear for the exam in August or not clear it can appear in the December attempt, the application process for which is yet to begin. CSEET has been introduced as a mandatory entrance exam for registration to the executive programme.

