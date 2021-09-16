New Delhi, September 16: The online registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 has begun on Thursday, September 16. A notice on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in- says "JEE (Advanced) 2021 registration is live now for eligible JEE (Main) qualified candidates at jeeadv.nic.in." Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website and register themselves. The last date to register for the exam is September 20 till 11:59 pm. The last date of fee payment is September 21 till 8 pm. Check Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2021 Here.

The JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3, 2021. Indian Institute of Kharagpur is organising the examination. Notably, a candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The registration for the same was earlier postponed over the delay in announcement of result of the fourth session of JEE Mains 2021. The result for the JEE Mains 2021 was announced at the midnight of September 15. Click here for direct link for registration for JEE Advanced 2021.

Here Is How To Apply For JEE Advanced 2021:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the home page click on the link provided for JEE Advanced registration

Alternatively, candidates can directly visit jeeadv.nic.in

Login with required details

Fill the application form and upload required documents

Submit the application

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee for the same. The fee structure for the Indian Nationals - for Female Candidates (all categories) Rs 1,400, for SC, ST, PwD Candidates Rs 1,400 and for all other candidates Rs 2,800. For foreign candidates from SAARC nations the fee is USD 75 and those from Non-SAARC nations will have to pay a registration fee of USD 150.

The examination is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) under the guidance of Joint Admission Board. JEE or the Joint Entrance Examination is an annual examination that is held for admission to courses in IITs and NITs across the country.

