New Delhi, October 16: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 (JEE Advanced AAT 2021) registration will close today, October 16. The candidates of the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 can register online till 5 pm today by visiting the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 using their JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile numbers at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam will be held on Monday, October 18.

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Here's How to Apply

Candidates have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced AAT 2021 -- jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, login at candidate portal using the JEE Advanced 2021 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers A new window will open, the candidates have to enter and submit required details Choose and submit the preferences of JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2021 Fill details in the JEE Advanced AAT application form 2021 Now submit the JEE Advanced 2021 AAT application form

The JEE Advanced AAT examination is organised by IIT Kharagpur. This means IIT Kharagpur is the organising body of JEE Advanced AAT. The JEE Advanced AAT is held to help students seeking admission to undergraduate architecture courses (BArch courses) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bhubaneswar, Kharagpur and Roorkee.

