New Delhi, August 17: The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main) examinations. JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG exams are scheduled to be held in September amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. NEET 2020 to be Held 'In Single Shift, At Same Time On Same Day', Overseas Exam Centres Not Possible, NTA Tells Supreme Court.

The petition was heady the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. While dismissing the petition, the bench said that postponement of the NEET/JEE will put the "career of students in peril". JEE Main And NEET Exam 2020: Shashi Tharoor Supports Request to Postpone Entrance Exams Until 'It is Safe & Practicable'.

ANI Tweet:

Supreme Court today dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020. pic.twitter.com/BPyjn8RlGC — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

"Life should move on even in COVID-19 times. Can we just stop exams? We should move on. If exams are not held, won't it be a loss to the country? Students will lose the academic year," Justice Arun Mishra said.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed the plea on behalf of 11 students from 11 states across the country who had moved SC seeking relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the engineering entrance is slated to take place from September 1 to September 6 while the medical entrance will take place on September 13.

