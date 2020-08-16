Thiruvananthapuram, August 16: The Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday supported the demand of students to postpone National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2020. Replying to a tweet of a student named Shubhajit Mukherjee, Shashi Tharoor said that he also supported the request to reschedule these exams until coronavirus COVID-19 normalises. NEET and JEE Main Exams Postponed Till September, Backbencher Students Celebrate With Funny Memes and Jokes Which Toppers Surely Wouldn't Appreciate.

Tharoor in a tweet said, "I do support the request to postpone these examination until it is safe & practicable. I do hope @DrJitendraSingh is listening! #SurakshaBeforePariskha @ShubhajitIndian." Candidates have been demanding to postpone NEET and JEE exams after COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Tweet by Shashi Tharoor:

I do support the request to postpone these examination until it is safe & practicable. I do hope @DrJitendraSingh is listening! #SurakshaBeforePariskha @ShubhajitIndian https://t.co/rbPSobl7cW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 16, 2020

On August 6, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court to quash and set aside public notices issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the JEE (Main) April 2020 exam between September 1 and 6 and the NEET on September 13. The petitioners' urged the apex court to give directions to the Centre to conduct JEE and NEET exams only after normalcy is restored in the country, post the Covid-19 crisis. The plea filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, on behalf of 11 students from 11 states

Meanwhile, on August 11, responding to a separate plea, the NTA told the apex court that is not possible to have overseas examination centres for NEET Undergraduate (UG) 2020 as the examination is conducted in paper book format. The affidavit of NTA was filed on a plea seeking directions to hold NEET centres in Gulf countries. The plea, filed by parents of nearly 4,000 NEET (undergraduate) candidates, has sought to alternatively postpone the examination until the COVID-19 pandemic normalises.

