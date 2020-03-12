JEE Main April 2020 Online Registration Process Ends Today, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application process for April examination today, March 12, 2020. If you are interested in appearing at the upcoming NTA-conducted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, and yet to fill up the forms, you are advised to do the same quickly by visiting at the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in. It is important to note here that NTA will close the JEE Main 2020 online registration window by 11:50 pm tonight. NTA has extended the online application. Earlier, the JEE Main 2020 April exam registration was available from March 6 to March 12, 2020. But it later got extended till March 12, i.e. today.

The JEE Main public notice further clarified that the facility for making the correction in the application would be available from March 13 to March 16, 11:50 pm. For correcting in particulars of JEE Main 2020 forms, an additional fee shall be paid through credit/debit card/ net banking and PAYTM service. It is a onetime facility extended to the candidates; hence they must undertake the correction carefully as no other chance will be given. Read the notification HERE.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2020 April Exam?

Visit the official website; jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, you will the JEE Main 2020 application link for April exam.

Click on ‘new registration,’ tab.

Register using your details.

Fill up the form and upload images.

Carefully go through the information you mentioned.

Now make payment and submit.

JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on April 7, 9 and 11, 2020. NTA will announce the results on April 30, 2020. The JEE Main 2020 Admit Card will be released on March 16, 2020.