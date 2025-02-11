Mumbai, February 11: The The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Candidates who took the JEE Main 2025 session 1 examination can check results at the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, Indian express reported that JEE Main session 1 result link showed an error due to some reason. The NTA is expected to sort the problem soon.

Once the link is live, candidates can use their application number and date of birth to log in to their student profiles on the official JEE website. It must be noted that final answer key of JEE Main Session 1 (BTech and BE) is available on NTA's official website. Applicants who will be successful in the JEE Main Session 1 exam will be secure admission into NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and other participating institutes through JoSAA counselling. WBBSE Madhyamik 2025: Class 10 Board Exams Begin in West Bengal, To End on February 22.

Besides, the top 2.5 lakh qualified candidates of JEE Main 2025 will also have the opportunity to appear in JEE Advanced 2025 examination. To view the results, candidates must visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and choose the option "View JEE Main 2025 result". Post this, they must enter using their application number and password. Once done, the NTA JEE Main result will appear on the screen with candidate's scores.

Candidates can check their result and take a print out for future reference. Candidates can also raised their objections at the JEE Main final answer keys. It It is through the final answer keys that candidates will know whether their objections are accepted or not. If objections are not accepted, candidates won't receive any refund of amount. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India Releasing Call Letters for SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in Today, Know How To Download SBI Clerk Exam Admit Cards.

Meanwhile, the registration for the JEE Main April exam began on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the JEE Main 2025 April session exam is February 25 by 9 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).