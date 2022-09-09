After getting postponed twice, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has reopened the online application process for recruitment to 40,000+ vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till September 23. The edit window will be open till September 30.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies for Head Teacher. 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that a 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants must be D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed qualified.

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 8 years of regular service as a basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary Teachers or Urban Elementary Teachers under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teachers from Panchayati Raj or Urban Body Institutions whose services have been confirmed.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the Head Teacher application link Login and apply for the post Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

