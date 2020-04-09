Karnataka SSLC 2020 Exams Scheduled to be Held Between April 27 And May 5 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, April 9: The Karnataka government on Thursday announced that it is postponing the scheduled Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination for class 10 students amid the coronavirus outbreak. Students of class 10 in Karnataka were supposed to appear for SSLC 2020 exams on April 27 and May 5. "Ten days of revision classes will be done before examination dates," said Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map.

The state government has cancelled examination to students of 7th, 8th and 9th standards that were scheduled to be held from April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. It has also directed schools to promote students of these classes to higher classes based on the summative and formative assessment evaluation report. An 80-year-old woman from Karnataka's Gadag with history of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has succumbed to COVID-19. Coronavirus Cases Rise to 5865 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 169 With 20 More Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Across the state, 159 COVID-19 patients, including a pregnant woman, are isolated at designated hospitals and are in stable condition, except two who continue to be critical, positive cases 43 and 101. After 191 positive cases were reported till Thursday noon, six more cases surfaced in the next five hours - five men and a woman.