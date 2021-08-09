Bengaluru, August 9: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare SSLC results 2021 on Monday. Students can check their class 10 results on the official websites of the board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka SSLC results will be declared at 3:30 pm. Newly sworn-in Education Minister BC Nagesh will declare the results. Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Class 12 result Online at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Every student will also get results through SMS. Notably, Karnataka was among few states of the country which conducted the class 10 exams amid the COVID-9 pandemic. However, the exams were cut short. They were conducted only for two days. Examination of core subjects - science, social science and mathematics - were held. Meanwhile, language papers were held on the second day. Over eight lakh students had registered for the class 10 exams. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Resuts:

Visit the official websites of the board - kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the SSLC results 2021.

Enter your login credentials, including roll number.

Click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

This year, all class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on Optical mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet and wrote the exams in two days. On July 19, examinations for core subjects were conducted, and on July 22, examinations for language subjects were held. The KSEEB had released the key answers for SSLC exams on July 23. Last year, the class 10 exam result was announced on August 10, and the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 percent.

