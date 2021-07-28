Kochi, July 28: The Kerala Class 12 result has been declared by the Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE today, i.e. on July 28. The results were announced at 3 PM by state Education Minister V Shivankutty, during a press release. Students can check their scores online on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. The other website on which the scores will be available includes dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams 2021 can also check their scores online at ‘Saphalam 2021’, ‘iExaMS – Kerala’ mobile applications. As per details available, the Kerala +2 result can be checked on the official websites where candidates will be required to use their date of birth and registration number. The details should match with those mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.

The Kerala Plus two exams were conducted from April 8 to April 26, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic adhering to strict health protocol and intense precautionary measures. According to an official notification, the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary second-year exam results will be announced at 3 pm. In 2020, as many as 3,75,655 students had appeared for the exam, out of whom, 85.13% had passed.

