Bengaluru, July 9: The last date to apply for the Common Entrance Test – KCET 2021 has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday. In an official notification of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, students will now be able to apply for KCET 2021 up to July 16. Students will have to visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, and submit their fees up to July 19. Prior to this, the application deadline was July 10.

The KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28 and 29. For students staying in border regions, the exam will be held on August 30. “Last date for CET 2021 online application has been extended. The students, who have not registered to appear for CET 2021, can apply online up to 16-07-2021 and pay the fees up to 19-07-2021 to become eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2021,” KEA said in its notification.

KCET 2021: How to Apply Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the tab that shows ‘UGCET-2021 Online Application’ Candidates should register and proceed with the application process Now upload the required documents, pay the application fee and click on 'Submit' Candidates can take a printout for future reference

The admit cards for the KCET-2021 will be available for download on August 13 from 11.00 AM onwards on the official website. In an official notification dated July 9, KEA said students who apply under the special category will have to submit their certificates in person. Except for this, the KCET 2021 application process is online for the rest of the students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).