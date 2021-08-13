Bengaluru, August 13: The KCET 2021 admit card has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the state Common Entrance Test (KCET) to help candidates seek admission for professional courses in the state’s institutes. The KCET 2021 admit card was released by the KEA on August 12. The applicants can can visit the official website of the KEA- kea.kar.ac.in to download the admit card.

The KCET 2021 exam would be a pen-and-paper based test. To access and download the KCET 2021 admit card, students have to enter their application numbers and dates of birth as provided in the SSLC mark sheets. The direct link to get the admit card is here. Click here for the direct link.

KCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Students have to visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.ac.in .

. On the website, click on the KCET admit card link

A new window would open where the student needs to insert login credentials --application number and date of birth

Now click on 'Submit'. The KCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the KCET 2021 admit card for future reference.

Students appearing for the KCET 2021 exam have to know that the credentials required to download the admit card include the KCET 2021 registration number and date of birth. Along with the KCET admit card, the KEA has also released a list of guidelines to be followed on the KCET 2021 exam day. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a valid id proof to the exam centre -- PAN, Aadhaar card or driving licence to the exam centre.

The KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28 and August 29. Meanwhile, students who reside in the border regions will have to give the KCET 2021 on August 30. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second.

