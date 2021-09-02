Bengaluru, September 2: The Karnataka Examinations Authority on Thursday released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2021 can download the answer key from the official website of KCET - kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2021 was ended on August 30. NCHMCT JEE 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA At nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

Students can get their answers matched for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics tests by downloading the answer keys. Candidates can also raise objections against the KCET answer key 2021. The objections can be raised by September 4 till 5:30 pm. Candidates need to provide supporting documents along with their challenge. AP EAMCET Answer Key Released at sche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct link and How to Download Answer Key.

Here are Steps To Download The Answer Key:

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on links to download the answer key.

Download the PDF files of the answer key for Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

Candidates can predict their marks with the help of answer keys released by the KEA.

Notably, the final answer key will be released after the KEA received challenges from the candidate who have raised objections. The KEA said, “Candidates, while entering the objections; subject, Version Code, question number should be clearly selected. Objections without justifications or without version code or question number will not be considered.” The KCET 2021 result is likely to be declared by September 20.

