Bengaluru, September 5: The application forms for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2021) have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can apply for the PGCET 2021 by visiting the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Applicants who want to register themselves for Karnataka PGCET 2021 will have to fill and submit their application forms by September 17, 2021 by 5:30 pm.

The Karnataka PGCET 2021 entrance test will be held on September 22 and 23. The candidates should read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the Karnataka PGCET 2021. The merit or rank list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the PGCET 2021. The list will be released on the official site. Click here for the direct link of the application form.

“All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit/rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later,” the official information bulletin of Karnataka PCET 2021 reads.

Candidates applying for the Karnataka PGCET 2021 must note that no negative marking for wrong answers. The PGCET 2021 answer key will be released within three days after the completion of the entrance test on the KEA official website.

