New Delhi, August 25: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit cards for the upcoming Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test on Wednesday. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the Bhavan. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in to access and download their admit cards of KTET 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31, September 1 and September 3. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan in this regard, the category I exam on August 31 and category II exam on September 1 will be conducted between 10 am to 12:30 pm. Category III and category IV exam on September 3 there will be two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Scroll down to know how to download admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. Alternatively, click here for direct link to KTET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download KTET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the home page click on the link for downloading admit card

A new web page will open

Enter your respective application number, application ID and select category

Click on download

Take a print out of the admit card for future references

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. The Kerala TET is conducted for selection of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).