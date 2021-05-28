Bhopal, May 28: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the final results for students of classes 9 and 11 on May 30. The date for MP board class 9 and 11 results 2021 was announced by the state's school education department yesterday. The results, initially scheduled to be declared on April 30 and later on May 15, were postponed twice in view of the rising coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state. UPCET 2021: NTA Extends Last Date to Submit Online Application Till June 20, Know How to Apply at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Due to the COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh government had cancelled the final exams for students of classes 9 and 11. It also announced that the final result will be based on revision tests held in November and the half-yearly examination held in February. Exams that have better marks will be considered. The results will be declared at the official website mpbse.nic.in. Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Results 2021: State Govt Announces Evaluation Criteria, All Students To Be Promoted and Marks to Be Given on Internal Assessment Basis.

How to Check MP Board Class 9, 11 Exam Result:

Visit official website - mpbse.nic.in

Click on "Exam Result" option on the homepage

Enter your details

The results will be on display

"We have done all formalities and results will be made available to students on May 30. I do not think there will be any issue this time," DEO Bhopal, Nitin Saxena, was quoted by TOI as saying. In April, the school education department had announced that the final exams of classes 9 and 11 will be on the basis of the open book system. However, the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19.

Nearly 8 lakh people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh so far. Of them, 7,828 people have died, while 7,27,700 people have recovered. The state currently has 38,327 active cases.

